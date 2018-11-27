Weekend win not enough to take top spot

Cricket: Top of the table status in the Lockyer Valley Cricket Association remained heavily contested at the weekend.

Glenore Grove's home-ground advantage paid dividends on Saturday with the home side defeating top-of-the-table Gatton Fordsdale.

The win wasn't enough to knock Gatton out of the first spot, but captain Levi Kugel did damage to Gatton's bowlers hitting 51 runs.

Gatton Fordsdale's Steven Kleidon was the only batsman to exceed a quarter of a century for the away side, with all the side all out for 111 runs in 36.3 overs.

Glenore Grove was 8 for 112 after 39 overs.

This Saturday Gatton Fordsdale will take on third placed Southern Lockyer at Ropehill.

In Mulgowie, scores remained low with Southern Lockyer defeating the home side in 27.3 overs, scoring just 102 runs.

Southern Lockyer achieved 5 for 105 with Rowan Janke claiming the highest score of the match with 56 runs.

Janke's score topped the efforts of all other batsman in the A Grade competition for round 8, his efforts won him 10th spot in the batting Hall of Fame for the 2018/2019 season.

Mulgowie remained at the bottom of the table with 429 runs for and 501 against.

In the A2 grade, Glenore Grove Gold sits on the top of the ladder, three wins above second place Forest Hill.

But in B Grade Forest Hill claimed top spot with 887 runs for and 871 runs against.