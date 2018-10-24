Heatwave conditions on the way

Sharleen Brennan, from Tweed Heads, and Steph Cleary, from Kingscliff, at Froggy Beach. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

PARTS of Queensland are set to endure heatwave conditions for the next week as temperatures climb to 40C+ in some towns.

A low intensity heatwave has been forecast for central-west Queensland until Sunday as temperatures reach up to 9C above average.

Heatwave conditions are then expected to shift towards the east coast, from Cairns to Rockhampton, over the weekend and into next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said some areas could reach well into 40C on the weekend.

"We're looking at temperatures about 8C or 9C above the average through the weekend," he said.

"Two parts of central Queensland especially the central west, which is Longreach, will be 31C on Friday, 32C on Saturday and on Sunday we are looking at 43C so well into the 40C in central parts of Queensland."

The southeast is also in for warm conditions towards the end of the week, with BoM forecasting a top of 33C in Brisbane on Friday.

Mr Joseph said it would be the warmest day so far this month.

"Friday is going to be mostly sunny here in Brisbane," he said.

"We're going to have mostly westerly winds so that's going to keep the temperatures pretty warm. We're looking around 33 degrees for Brisbane city itself.

"It'll be the hottest day so far (for October). About 6C above the average for October."