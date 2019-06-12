Weekend to bring rainy change and cold temperatures

GET out and enjoy the warm sunshine while you can - there's rain on the horizon.

The Lockyer Valley can expect warm winter days for the next week, with temperatures sitting about 4°C above average.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said the days would be mild and clear.

"There's a high pressure system over the area at the moment and it's not really moving away much through the forecast period," Mr Stoney said.

"It's bringing mostly pretty clear and settled conditions."

Today will reach a top of 24°C, before falling to 9°C overnight.

Tomorrow will be a warmer 26°C, as will Friday before dropping to 25 on Saturday.

Mr Stoney said the weekend was when we could expect to see some changes appear, with a slight chance on Saturday and a moderate to medium chance on Sunday of rainfall.

Temperatures will also fall on the weekend, with Sunday and Monday only reaching 21°C.

Mr Stoney said the change would be due to a new system arriving from the west, bringing rain areas.

But he warned there was inaccuracy in the models over the weekend, and there might not be rain coming.