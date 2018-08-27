Weekend rain leaves region desperate for more

NOT ENOUGH: While areas had more than 30mm of rainfall, Jeannette Callow received just 3.5mm at her Upper Tenthill Property.

GLOOMY skies were seen around most of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset areas across the weekend and the rain it brought was a welcome relief for many, but not all.

Totals varied dramatically with some areas experiencing a deluge while others received only a sprinkling.

Adam Fitz-Henry was one of the lucky ones, with his Regency Downs property receiving 82mm throughout the weekend.

"I'm chuffed - the tank's full,” Mr Fitz-Henry said.

"We had 73mm on Friday night - in an hour, I just bucketed down - and then we got another 9mm follow up on Sunday.”

The storm on Friday night even brought small hailstones.

"It looks like a little cell formed just near us and pretty much just sat on us for an hour,” he said.

Other areas of the region weren't so lucky - Jeannette Callow's property at Upper Tenthill received just 3.5mm for the weekend.

Ms Callow has lived at the property for five years and says in her time this year is the driest she'd experienced.

"I think we might have had one, maybe two rain events this year where we got 20 or 30mm, but other than that the last one was in December,” Ms Callow said.

While little rain is certainly better than none, more is desperately needed, and tragically it seems unlikely to come soon.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Annabelle Ford said the rain event had been a sudden burst that wouldn't be sticking around.

"The rain was caused by an upper low combined with a surface trough as well as an increase in moisture - that all combined to produce a rain-band and some storms as well,” Ms Ford said.

"That's all cleared away now and we're really not expecting much in the way of rain really for the next week at all.”

A high pressure ridge and dry airmass is dominating the state and will keep skies clear and dry for at least the next week with daytime temperatures in the low to mid twenties.