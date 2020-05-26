Weekend cold snap almost breaks 50-year-old record

CHILLY: Gatton barista Johanna Setch rugs up against the cold mornings. Picture: Dominic Elsome

TEMPERATURES in Gatton have fallen just two degrees shy of smashing a 50-year-old cold weather record.

Winter arrived early in the Lockyer Valley at the weekend, with clouds keeping the days cold and the nights even colder.

And while the return of the sun will bring warmer temperatures for the week, the Valley can still expect frosty mornings in the coming days.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting temperatures to return to average May levels during the week, with maximums in the mid-20s.

It’s a welcome change after Gatton reach a maximum of just 15.1C at 1.30pm on Saturday.

It got down to just 8.4C early Sunday morning before warming to a top of 18.6C

Saturday was less than 2C warmer than the coldest May day on record for Gatton – May 15, 1968, when the temperature reached only 15.1C.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the cold weekend temperatures had been brought by a rain band that swept across the region last week.

“What that meant is all that cloud cover kept the majority of the sunshine from warming us up and gave us some cold days,” Ms Hoff said.

Morton Vale farmer Brendan Dipple welcomed the cool change, saying aside from the wind, crops wouldn’t be affected by the cold snap.

“The weather has been stable and not hard to grow in if you’ve got the water,” Mr Dipple said.

“The vegies actually like this kind of weather.”

With the majority of the cloud now clearing offshore, the sun is bringing some much-needed warmth back to the region’s days.

But you’ll need to keep an extra blanket handy for the week, with night-time temperatures still below 10C.

“Tucked in behind that big band of cloud over the end of last week was a heap of cold air which has come up from the southern states,” Ms Hoff said.

“So, it’s that cold air, which is still hanging around and making us feel pretty cool at night-time.”

The cold air will slowly dissipate during the week, but Ms Hoff warned rather than a rapid increase in overnight temperatures, it would be more of a “slow crawl”.

More cloud is likely to appear during the weekend, which will bring temperatures down again.

The region is also bracing for the potential of frosts during the week.

