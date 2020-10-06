Menu
Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Caroline and Adam Bennett celebrate one of their busiest weekends this year. Picture: contributed
Weekend boom brings campsite back from brink

Jessica Paul
6th Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM
FEW Warwick residents would consider being flat-out on a long weekend to be a positive, but owners at this tourist destination say it may have helped them avoid disaster.

After battling through several difficult years of drought and bushfires, the Lake Leslie Tourist Park was forced to close during their peak Easter and school holiday periods during the pandemic.

Owners Adam and Caroline Bennett, said they were thankful the Queen's Birthday long weekend brought in the kind of crowd they hadn't seen for months, and had given their profit margins a huge boost.

"This weekend was absolutely fantastic, one of the busiest we've had," Mr Bennett said.

"We weren't full, but we definitely had a ton of people.

"One good thing about this weekend was it was all Queenslanders - we used to have a lot of people travel in from NSW, but most of them couldn't make it this year.

"It certainly doesn't make up for a rough few years and missing periods like Easter during COVID-19, but the turnout was absolutely phenomenal."

The park welcomed a huge influx of travellers from the Brisbane and northern Queensland areas due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, and Mr Bennett hoped the massive weekend would be enough to tide the tourist park over to the Christmas break.

"You get a lot of people out here who enjoy the watersports, but you do get a lot from the city who want to just get away from the rat race and relax," he said.

"We don't so much die off now, but it was certainly our last big one before Christmas, so we hope it will carry us through until that next busy season.

"We've got bookings rolling in for Christmas and New Year's Eve, so it's looking like it could be a busy one - touch wood."

