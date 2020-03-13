WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

The Mulga Bullride is one of the many events happening this weekend.

Art Exhibition

The Glen Rock Art Gallery has unveiled its newest Artist of the Month exhibit.

The Like No Other exhibition features a variety of creative, colourful works from Liz Kusay and Joy Holt.

The exhibition goes from March 6 to April 1, entry is free to visitors of all ages.

The Glen Rock Gallery is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 9am to 2pm on weekends.

Mulga Bullride

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the first Mulga Bullride of 2020.

Settle in for an evening of family fun at the Mulgowie Hotel on Friday evening, with kids under five getting in free.

The gates open from 6pm, and the bulls buck from 7pm.

The fun won’t end once the show’s over, with an afterparty from 9pm to 11:30pm.

Ma Ma Market Day

Help support the hardworking members of a rural town at the community Ma Ma Creek Community markets this weekend.

There’s bound to be something to appeal to everyone, with hand and home made goods galore, and plenty more treasures to find.

The markets are on at the Ma Ma Creek Community Hall and Grounds, from 7am to noon on Saturday.

Church Anniversary

The last Presbyterian church left in the Somerset is set to celebrate a century in the community this coming weekend.

Church members have been hard at working gathering photos and books from the church’s long history, which visitors can look over during the celebratory service.

The event is on Sunday morning from 10.30am, at 18 West Rd, Coominya.

Plainland Markets

Bring the dog, the kids, and the whole family along to Porters Hotel in Plainland this weekend for the monthly Plainland markets.

From 7am to midday on Sunday, explore the stalls of crafters, cultivators, and collectors from near and far.