Weed cases on the rise following gusty winds

MOTHER OF A PEST: Mother of Millions before flowering.

IT'S a small, bright yellow flower that's somewhat catching to the eye, but the spread of invasive Fireweed can have catastrophic consequences for local growers.

Pest plants are proliferating throughout the Somerset, having been spread far and wide by recent powerful winds.

This swift spread of seeds has had a detrimental impact on ongoing efforts to treat weed infestations, allowing as the range of pest plants have expanded rapidly into new areas.

"With all of the wind we've had, Fireweed seeds are spreading everywhere,” Deputy Mayor Dan Hall said, during the Somerset Council meeting on Wednesday.

The two most widespread invasive plants found in the Somerset are Fireweed, and the Mother of Millions.

Both plants produce lots of seeds, are toxic to livestock, and have been the target of council treatment activities.

In July, Council applied 4890L of herbicides during the treatment of these, and other invasive plants.

In August, the quantity of herbicide being used had risen to 7066L.

"The way the weather has been, biosecurity has basically gone out the window,” Cr Bob Whalley said.

For more information on pest plants and how to combat them, visit the Department of Agiculture and Fisheries website: https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/