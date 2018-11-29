Wedding photographer’s sex romp

This Texas wedding was far from picture-perfect.

A wedding photographer who moonlights as a swimsuit model was arrested on Saturday after having sex with a male guest and then urinating on a nearby tree, police said.

Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, was arrested at the wedding venue The Springs Event Venue - after an off-duty sheriff's deputy working as a security guard was alerted to Mehta having sex with a guest in a room at the Parker County event space, according to an arrest report obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Katherine Leigh Mehta. Picture: Parker County Jail/YouTube

Sheriff's officials said Mehta - who also works as a model under the name Max McIntyre - was confronted about the tryst and officers told her to leave. But she strolled up to a nearby fountain and began to yell.

Mehta continued walking to a tree on the property and urinated, according to the report. Cops arrested the sultry shutterbug, who threatened relatives of the officers as they led her to the back of a police cruiser, authorities said.

"Y'all families will be dead by Christmas, y'all's daughters are dead," she told deputies from the back seat. "My dad is going to find out about this and y'all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D."

Mehta, who is facing charges of public intoxication and obstruction/retaliation, was released from custody on Sunday after posting bail following her arrest, the Star-Telegram reported.

Investigators said a prescription bottle of Alprazolam - commonly used to treat anxiety and panic disorders - was found in Mehta's jacket. The prescription was in her name and deputies believe she mixed the drug with alcohol, which can lead to dangerous side effects, including extreme drowsiness, nausea and confusion.

Mehta could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. A woman who answered a mobile phone listed in her name said she was unavailable.

However, a woman who identified herself as Mehta's sister told WFAA that Mehta claims she unknowingly drank spiked drinks during the ceremony.

"She said she went outside and she said these two men tried to approach her and do inappropriate things," the woman who identified herself as Mehta's sister told the TV station. "And she said she was yelling and trying to get help, and things got turned around in a negative way."

In a statement the venue said the incident "occurred privately between two vendors unaffiliated with our venue".

"Police officers handled the matter discreetly - no guests were involved or disturbed from celebrating the couple in any way," The Springs Event Venue said.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission.