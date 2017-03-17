Wedding fair hits Somerset

BIG DAY: The Say I Do in Somerset Wedding Fair will be at the Chapel on the Green on March 19.

THOSE looking to say "I do” in the Somerset region will have plenty of services at their fingertips.

It's something Helen Hayden aims to highlight at the inaugural Say I Do in Somerset Wedding Fair on March 19.

"It's all about highlighting the services the Somerset can provide for a couple planning to get married or even for a renewal of vows,” she said.

"You'd be surprised how much talent there is in the area.” Ms Hayden said the Somerset region offered unique views and locations for a couple to achieve its ideal wedding.

"There is so much out here in the Somerset and you don't need to pay big prices in the city to get what you want,” she said.

"It's a more personal service here, too.”

The wedding fair will be held at the old St Andrews Church, now known as the Chapel on the Green in Esk.

Throughout the grounds of the chapel, there will be numerous stalls, displays and suppliers selling their wares and on hand to answer your questions.

There will be two fashion shows held during the fair, one of which will be covering a unique range of vintage wedding gowns on offer.

Ms Hayden said it wasn't the usual wedding fair either, with pampering sessions and even haircuts from a barber on offer.

"We've got a helicopter landing in the back garden and we'll have a stretch limo out front,” she said.

"We will have a great atmosphere here and it'll be very pretty and relaxing.”

The Say I Do in Somerset Wedding Fair will run from 10am to 2pm.