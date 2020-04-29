Menu
COLD SNAP: Temperatures are expected to drop by 10 degrees from Thursday to Friday afternoon.
Weather

WEATHER: Wintry weekend to follow afternoon storm

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
29th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
AFTER being cooped up inside and limited to local suburbs, a drop in temperature is unlikely to deter people from getting outdoors to enjoy the newly eased coronavirus restrictions.

With picnics, visits to national park, jet skiing, boating, leisurely drives and motorbike rides back on the menu as of Saturday, the Labour Day long weekend is shaping up to be a good one.

And the weather isn’t about to stand in the way.

Throughout the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions, the long weekend is going to be “pleasant, sunny and dry”, according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Peter Markwell.

Thursday, however, could bring a small amount of rain and possibly damaging storms.

“We have the potential for some thunderstorms and a bit of rain through Thursday afternoon and evening,” Mr Markwell said.

But it was unlikely there would be much rain.

“There is the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail, but as soon as the trough moves through late Thursday we’re really seeing the dry air kick in,” he said.

“We are not expecting a lot of rainfall.”

The temperature from Friday will drop in the region.

“Once the trough moves through, the cold air arrives over Friday,” he said.

“During the weekend is when we will see the really cold air kick in, with temperatures on Saturday morning starting to drop.”

The temperature in Gatton is expected to fall by 10 degrees between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon.

“If you like a bit of the wintry feel to things, it could be quite a nice weekend to get out and about, especially through the mornings which will be quite cool,” Mr Markwell said.

“The coldest temperatures will be on Saturday morning – it will drop down to five or six degrees.”

