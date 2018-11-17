Severe storms to hit Lockyer, Somerset

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology warns at 2:55 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Mount Barney and Mulgowie.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect Laidley, Kooralbyn and Grandchester by 3:35 pm and Beaudesert, Gatton and the area between Boonah and Beaudesert by 4:05 pm

Storms are inbound for Lockyer and Somerset Region. Image courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology.

EARLIER: Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning over during the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the alert for towns including Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Lowood, Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Stanthorpe, Doona, Oakey, Clifton and Pittsworth.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.