Menu
Login
Storm Warning for Lockyer, Somerset
Storm Warning for Lockyer, Somerset
News

Severe storms to hit Lockyer, Somerset

Ali Kuchel
by
17th Nov 2018 2:20 PM | Updated: 3:08 PM

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology warns at 2:55 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Mount Barney and Mulgowie. 

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast. 

They are forecast to affect Laidley, Kooralbyn and Grandchester by 3:35 pm and Beaudesert, Gatton and the area between Boonah and Beaudesert by 4:05 pm

Storms are inbound for Lockyer and Somerset Region. Image courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology.
Storms are inbound for Lockyer and Somerset Region. Image courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology.

EARLIER: Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning over during the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the alert for towns including Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Lowood, Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Stanthorpe, Doona, Oakey, Clifton and Pittsworth.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: 
* Move your car under cover or away from trees. 
* Secure loose outdoor items. 
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees. 
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm. 
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines. 
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Cemetery reopening allows for family traditions to continue

    Cemetery reopening allows for family traditions to continue

    News Cemetery closure forced people without previously purchased blocks to be buried elsewhere.

    • 17th Nov 2018 2:58 PM
    An art exhibition to never forget

    An art exhibition to never forget

    News Toogoolawah remembers

    Farm worker changes welcomed by producers

    Farm worker changes welcomed by producers

    News The Federal Government announces revised visa programs.

    Stay calm, limit movement and call 000

    Stay calm, limit movement and call 000

    News Queenslanders warned to be mindful of snakes.

    Local Partners