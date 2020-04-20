WEATHER: Warm, cold vying for supremacy this week

ALL CLEAR: Clear skies and sunny days lie ahead in the lead up to Anzac Day.

THE cool mornings experienced lately are set to warm up in the lead-up to Anzac Day.

Friday was Gatton’s hottest April day in 14 years, according to data from Higgins Storm Chasing, and it marks the beginning of a warm trend for this week.

Though some areas received a little rain on the weekend, Bureau of Meteorology Senior Forecaster Sam Campbell said it’s unlikely any more will come through.

“It’s going to be mostly sunny, with a low likelihood of rain,” Mr Campbell said.

“Daily temperatures are looking to be near, or slightly above average.

“We have seen a couple of cool mornings, but that’s going to trend to more warm temperatures in the short term.”

Maximum temperatures for the week are expected to hover around 29-30C degrees, with a possible peak of 32C on Wednesday.

He said conditions were looking good for a comfortable Anzac Day on Saturday.

“At the moment it looks like it’ll be clear skies and a warmer-than-average morning,” he said.

“They’re good conditions for Anzac Day.”