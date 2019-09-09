Menu
Planes fly over dropping water on fires in the Amiens and Applethorpe area.
Planes fly over dropping water on fires in the Amiens and Applethorpe area. Matthew Purcell
Weather watch: Fireys won't get wind reprieve

Matthew Purcell
9th Sep 2019 9:47 AM

FIREFIGHTERS on the front line won't get any help from Mother Nature until tomorrow with strong wind gusts expected to continue throughout the day.

"We're expecting these windy conditions to continue today unfortunately," Jess Gardner from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"Still looking at 35-50km/h south westerly winds across the day. They're very dry winds as well so that's also not helping fire conditions.

"We expect them to ease a little bit tomorrow."

By Wednesday they should have dropped enough for the fire danger rating to go from very high down to high.

Stanthorpe can expect a maximum temperature of 16 degrees today.

"That will increase a little bit in coming days and we'll see things start to warm up toward end of the week and weekend toward the mid-twenties."

There's no rain reprieve expected either.

"Not looking at the possibility of rain for next seven days at least," Ms Gardner said.

"With temperatures picking up at the end of the week we will likely see the fire danger get back up to very high."

