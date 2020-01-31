Menu
Heat and rain are to be expected in equal measure next week.
News

WEATHER: The forecast to get you through the weekend

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
31st Jan 2020 1:30 PM
AN UNEVEN week lies ahead on the weather front, with temperatures set to climb this weekend.

Residents in the Lockyer Valley should expect a moderate heatwave in the coming days, as hot air and dry temperatures sweep over the region.

"Things will be drying out, (and) getting reasonably warm," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

Based on current forecasts, temperatures are set to climb over the weekend with peaks around 36C on Saturday, and 38C on Sunday.

"We'll see a peak of 40 degrees on Monday, then things will be cooling down over the rest of the week," the BoM spokesman said.

Luckily, the weather is expected to cool rapidly later in the week as a cool trough moves in, driving temperatures down into the low 30s.

There is an 80 per cent likelihood of a thunderstorm or showers on Monday, with a slightly lower chance of similar weather on Tuesday.

"We might see afternoon shows and storms later in the week, up to 20mm or so," the spokesman said.

bureau of meteorology dry weather lockyer valley rainfall
Gatton Star

