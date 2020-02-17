WEATHER: Rainy days haven’t dried up yet

RAINY DAYS: The wet weather is set to continue this week.

THOUGH the weekend was a sunny one, the wet weather is far from done, with current predictions saying it’s set to resume later this week.

“There’s still a chance of showers or storms on Monday and Tuesday,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said.

“Wednesday is probably going to be the better day, with a strong chance of showers and storms, and possible damaging winds,” she said.

She went on to say the storms are set to move off on Thursday, before returning for Friday for an above-average likelihood of more rain.

“We’re looking at another wet weekend after that,” she said.

The bureau’s current outlooks indicate temperatures will be fluctuating in the 30s for most of the week, cooling to coincide with the rainier days.

The ongoing rain has had a profound impact on the region, restoring life to stagnant waterways, and beginning to fill dams that have been near empty.

New data from Seqwater has revealed the extent of this increase.

Wivenhoe Dam has risen from last week’s measurement of 42.8 per cent to 51.4 per cent today, bringing its water level to above 50 per cent for the first time in months.

The water levels in Somerset Dam have similarly risen, from 66 per cent last week to 77.9 per cent today.

Atkinson Dam, and Lake Clarendon, which have been below their minimum reading levels for more than six months, have also reported rises.