Rain in Gatton this afternoon – March 6.
WEATHER: Possible cyclone could track towards southeast

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
6th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
AN UNEXPECTED afternoon deluge in Gatton won’t mark the end of wet weather in the Lockyer Valley, with further showers and storms possible in the coming days.

“We’re seeing showers and storms to the west, they should come through this afternoon and clear up this evening,” a Bureau of Meteorology forecaster said.

“There’s a good chance the front could redevelop on Saturday, leading to more storms and showers.”

The conditions are expected to ease off on Sunday, but could make a resurgence on Monday, which is expected to be humid.

“It looks like there’s going to be a little more moisture in the air, which means a higher chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms,” the BoM spokesperson said.

The pattern of weather comes courtesy of a trough to the west, which is expected to endure for a while longer, bringing more welcome rainfall with it.

It will likely have a stronger impact in more coastal areas, but other parts of southeast Queensland could benefit as well as the weather rolls through.

Possible isolated storms or showers are anticipated to continue as next week progresses.

Higgins Storm Chasing has also offered a positive outlook for the week to come, with a possible Tropical Low developing across north and central Queensland towards the middle of next week.

The system will likely bring with it heavy rainfall, which could develop into a cyclone if it reaches coastal areas.

