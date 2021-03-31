Weather pilot project dubbed ‘waste of money’ by growers

Greg Lerch, of Blenheim, with some of this seasons beetroot.

Lockyer Valley growers have slammed a weather forecasting pilot project as a “waste of money” for a region that has no water.

The $280,000 pilot project, which was launched earlier this month, will include new weather capturing stations in the Lockyer to provide better forecasts to growers.

But Lake Clarendon vegetable grower Tim Linnan said better forecasts were useless if growers had no water to irrigate crops.

“What’s the point of giving us all these forecasts when we’ve got no water,” he said.

“They’re spending $280,000 on something we don’t need. Put that towards the security of water.”

Despite the Lockyer Valley receiving a drenching this month, farmers say the creeks need to run continuously to recharge the underground aquifers.

And even if that happens, a secondary water source, such as pipelining water from Wivenhoe Dam to pre-existing catchments Lake Dyer, Atkinson’s Dam and Lake Clarendon, was needed.

Tim Linnan of Maragi Farms at Lake Clarendon, walks through a paddock of shallots. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

“We know the forecasts, we’ve got plenty. There’s a bloke with an onion who predicts the weather who’s got more of a correct forecast,” Mr Linnan said.

“Technology doesn’t change that much. The government needs to secure our water, then they are putting their money towards something worthwhile.”

The pilot project will include About 45 internet of Things enabled weather stations on Telstra sites will be installed.

An additional 10 weather stations on farms at the DAF research facilities in the Lockyer, Esk Gatton.

Additional sites will be constructed in Toowoomba, Cecil Plains and the Darling Downs areas.

Laidley Heights grower, Greg Lerch, said he would prefer the money was spent on water security.

“I can’t see $280,000 worth of improvement on what they are telling us now,” he said.

“The forecasting isn’t perfect, but it gives us an idea, and if it goes around the hill and splits they won’t be able to tell us that in foresight, only when it happens.”

Mr Lerch said his farm had a planting and harvesting schedule regardless of rain, hail or shine.

Minister for Agriculture Industry and Fisheries Mark Furner said more accurate weather forecasts and localised weather observations would help producers.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner.

“Access to better local weather data will support improved management decision on crop production, labour and the supply chain,” he said.

“Agribusiness is a weather-dependent business (and) access to highly localised weather observations and forecasts will give farmers improved insights to the local weather.”

The project is a combined effort with the DAF, Telstra and the Bureau of Meteorology.