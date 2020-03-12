WEATHER: Need an umbrella or sunscreen this weekend?

RAINFALL: The best rain is now behind us according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

GOOD rainfall in the past week has been welcome, but it won’t be sticking around.

Two troughs combined to produce steady rainfall, and UQ Gatton recorded more than 40mm in the past 11 days.

But the Bureau of Meteorology’s Shane Kennedy said the region was unlikely to receive significant falls in the coming days.

“We’re expecting activity to really contract towards the coast over the next few days,” Mr Kennedy said.

The cloud cover which has kept temperatures cool however is expected to remain until at least the weekend.

“(We’re) expecting sort of two to three degrees below the average in the next couple of days, returning to a bit more average later in the week,” he said.

The mercury will hit a maximum of 27C today and tomorrow, before warming up to 30C on Saturday.

The far north is receiving rainfall from a tropical low which is expected to develop into a cyclone on Friday.

But while it’s expected to track southeast in the Coral Sea, Mr Kennedy said the southeast region was unlikely to feel any affects.

“We may get some very peripheral effect – maybe some increased winds mainly across the sort of far southeast,” he said.

He said there was a chance it could help push some showers further inland, but there was little hope of a drenching.