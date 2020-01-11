Menu
BETTER THAN NOTHING: the Lockyer Valley received some limited rainfall over the weekend.
News

WEATHER: Limited rain for the Lockyer

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
11th Jan 2020 1:35 PM

FOLLOWING weeks of heat and dry, a welcome period of light rainfall pattered over Gatton on Saturday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is hope for more rain to follow over the rest of the weekend.

Current forecasts only suggest a 5ml total on Saturday in the Lockyer Valley, with a more promising outlook of 10-20ml on Sunday.

The BOM has also indicated a chance of storms coming through on Saturday evening or sometime on Sunday, bringing with them the possibility of more rain.

The outlook for Monday is dry, with an outside possibility of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by further dry days through the rest of the week.

The overall outlook for the month to come is that of a drier and hotter than average summer, so residents are urged to clear out their gutters and make the best of whatever rain may come.

Gatton Star

