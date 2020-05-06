Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHILLY: After a brief reprieve, a cold snap is expected in the region next week.
CHILLY: After a brief reprieve, a cold snap is expected in the region next week.
Weather

WEATHER: It’s nearly time to say goodbye to warm days

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
6th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DON’T pack away the gloves and fur coats just yet, the cold weather is going to return to the region.

Clear, cold days have given way to clouds and warmer temperatures, but the Bureau of Meteorology says it’s only temporary.

Meteorologist Alex Marjchrowski said the region could expect “fairly benign” conditions in the coming days, with a small chance of rain as well.

“Out at Gatton there’s maybe a 10 to 30 per cent chance of some shower activity,” Mr Marjchrowski said.

“If there is any shower activity, it won’t be any heavy or significant totals.”

Temperatures are forecast to reach a maximum of 26C tomorrow, before hitting a top of 27C on Friday and Saturday.

Minimums are expected to sit at 12C.

Sunday should be the warmest day, with a top of 29C.

The weekend’s warm weather will be driven by onshore flows bringing warmer, moist air from the ocean.

It will be the last warm day however, with a trough from the west set to bring cold air back to the region.

The trough could also bring afternoon storms, but it’s still up in the air whether they will occur.

“Depending on the passage of the trough over the weekend, there’s a chance maybe some thunderstorms on Sunday,” Mr Marjchrowski said.

“However, they’re more likely to be a bit further south towards the New South Wales border.”

The trough will send minimums into single digits early next week, with Monday set to reach a low of 9C, and Tuesday 7C.

The maximums will also fall to a predicted 24C, and the skies will clear for more usual autumn weather.

gatton weather weather weather forecast
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROAD RULES: 50+ speeding fines dished out to motorists

        premium_icon ROAD RULES: 50+ speeding fines dished out to motorists

        Crime While Laidley and Lowood communities took social distancing seriously, the behaviour was poor on the roads.

        Irrigators spared water price hike, temporarily

        premium_icon Irrigators spared water price hike, temporarily

        Rural Irrigators are calling for a more permanent resolution to irrigation prices and...

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app

        Party-goer busted by police during eased restrictions

        premium_icon Party-goer busted by police during eased restrictions

        Crime Despite one party-goer taking things too far, police have praised the community’s...