WEATHER: It’s nearly time to say goodbye to warm days

CHILLY: After a brief reprieve, a cold snap is expected in the region next week.

DON’T pack away the gloves and fur coats just yet, the cold weather is going to return to the region.

Clear, cold days have given way to clouds and warmer temperatures, but the Bureau of Meteorology says it’s only temporary.

Meteorologist Alex Marjchrowski said the region could expect “fairly benign” conditions in the coming days, with a small chance of rain as well.

“Out at Gatton there’s maybe a 10 to 30 per cent chance of some shower activity,” Mr Marjchrowski said.

“If there is any shower activity, it won’t be any heavy or significant totals.”

Temperatures are forecast to reach a maximum of 26C tomorrow, before hitting a top of 27C on Friday and Saturday.

Minimums are expected to sit at 12C.

Sunday should be the warmest day, with a top of 29C.

The weekend’s warm weather will be driven by onshore flows bringing warmer, moist air from the ocean.

It will be the last warm day however, with a trough from the west set to bring cold air back to the region.

The trough could also bring afternoon storms, but it’s still up in the air whether they will occur.

“Depending on the passage of the trough over the weekend, there’s a chance maybe some thunderstorms on Sunday,” Mr Marjchrowski said.

“However, they’re more likely to be a bit further south towards the New South Wales border.”

The trough will send minimums into single digits early next week, with Monday set to reach a low of 9C, and Tuesday 7C.

The maximums will also fall to a predicted 24C, and the skies will clear for more usual autumn weather.