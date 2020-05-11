WEATHER: It is time to rug up, embrace the cold

BIG CHILL: Cold mornings make it the perfect time to take a big sip of a warm drink.

BIG CHILL: Cold mornings make it the perfect time to take a big sip of a warm drink.

AS PROMISED, the cold has returned after a weekend meteorologists are calling a “mixed bag”.

Despite temperatures in Gatton close to 30C on Saturday, the chill has set back in.

This morning, those who woke early were greeted by temperatures as low as 8.6C about 6.30am.

The crisp morning air will be felt again tomorrow.

A cold front moved across South East Queensland during the weekend, bringing rain to the Granite Belt – but little rain to the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Kimba Wong said the region could expect lower temperatures during the next few days as winter started to set in.

“For the next few days it’s going to be reasonably cool again because we have that cool dry air mass moving in behind the cold front,” Ms Wong said.

“This morning was a little bit cooler than what it has been recently – yesterday morning was a minimum of 13C, with the cloud cover.”

A top of 24C is expected for today and 25C is expected for tomorrow.

“It will still keep being a little up and down as we head into winter as we get those fluctuations between northerly winds ahead of cold fronts and the dry south westerly winds,” Ms Wong said.

“We are expecting mild variations but it’s a decreasing trend as we head into winter.”

Ms Wong said minimum temperatures would likely be in the single digits for the next few mornings.

“This morning was probably the coolest that we will have this week,” she said.

“This is that next wave of cooler weather coming through.”