HOT: Temperatures will rise more than five degrees above average on Saturday, and next week is expected to be hot as well. Michael Nolan
News

WEATHER: Head for shade, water, it's going to be hot

Dominic Elsome
by
17th Jan 2019 3:05 PM

CRANK the air-con, and head for the pool - it's going to be a scorcher.

Temperatures in Gatton are expected to hit nearly 40C on the weekend, but the Bureau of Meteorology warned there's little relief in sight.

BoM meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the hot weather was being driven by a "stagnant” weather pattern dominated by a high pressure system sitting in the Coral Sea.

"It's a combination of the high sitting over us for a number of days, and also at the moment we do have some north-easterly winds that are quite warm as well,” Ms Pattie said.

The skies will remain mostly clear throughout the next seven days, although some morning cloud is possible.

Gatton will reach a top of 36C on Friday, before hitting a scorching 38C on Saturday - more than 5 degrees above average.

Sunday will again hit 36C, and the temperatures will stay warm with Monday and Tuesday both heading for a top of 35C.

Ms Pattie warned there was little relief in sight for the region in the near future.

"The temperatures remain above average well into next week,” she said.

"They do ease off a little bit during the beginning of the week because the high will weaken in the Coral Sea.

"But a second high will move into the Coral Sea in its place so you don't really get any relief.”

It's a similar story for Esk, with temperatures expected to hit 35C tomorrow, before rising to 37C on Saturday.

Sunday will reach 34C as will Monday and Tuesday.

bureau of meteology esk forecast gatton lockyer valley lockyer valley weather somerset somerset weather temperatures
Gatton Star

