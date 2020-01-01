Menu
News

WEATHER: dry start to New Year

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
1st Jan 2020 9:30 AM

THE New Year is off to a dry start, with warm but stable conditions anticipated for the first week of 2020.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures in the Gatton area are likely to linger around 36-37 degrees for the next week.

While these temperatures are still higher than average, they are still a welcome step down from the blistering heatwave conditions experienced during the close of 2019.

Unfortunately, there is no sign of rain in the immediate future.

The fire rating level in the region Lockyer Valley and Somerset areas remains high, but there are currently no active fire bans in these regions.

With these dry conditions set to continue, Seqwater is asking residents to be digilient in managing their water.

For tips and tricks on saving water, click here.

Gatton Star

