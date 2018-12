DOZENS of hams brought hundreds of residents into the rain on Friday night to try their luck at winning Christmas lunch.

Attendees lined the undercover areas and sheltered under gazebos for the annual Forest Hill Festivities tradition.

Two ham wheels were in operation on the night, along with rides and stalls to entertain a range of festivity-goers.

The Forest Hill celebration marked an end of town Christmas parties for the 2018 holiday season.