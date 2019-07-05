Menu
Weather: cold, wet and welcome

Nathan Greaves
by
5th Jul 2019 10:05 AM

Rain is always a welcome sight in the Lockyer Valley, especially in this time of drought.

This week's unseasonable, but timely rainfall comes courtesy of an upward trough coming across Queensland from the west.

"That's bringing in some moist air from over the coral sea and dragging that down to Queensland," Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Michael Gray said.

The BoM estimates most areas in the Lockyer Valley region experienced anywhere between two to five millimitres during the last 24 hours and expect to see similar totals in coming days.

The rain is expected to continue through Friday and Saturday and dissipate by Sunday.

Fortunately, this may not mark the end of the wet weather.

"There is another upper trough forecast to come through on Sunday, so by Monday we may start to see some more showers and patchy rainfall over the South-East part of the state." Mr Gray Said.

burea of meteorology lockyer valley michael gray rain weather
Gatton Star

