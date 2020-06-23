‘We were weeding’: Sam gushes on engagement details

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage has revealed the full details of her romantic engagement to partner Richard Lavender, confessing he proposed a few weeks ago in a paddock.

The popular television presenter, who made her first appearance on Sunrise since the news broke, dished to colleagues on the details.

Lavender popped the question to her on his rural Southern Highlands property a few weeks ago while they were picking weeds, Armytage said.

"We'd been picking weeds in the paddock and he said 'darling, do you want to marry me?'," she said. "It was very sweet, very romantic."

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage has said yes to marrying partner Richard Lavender.

Armytage described the moment as "very private," saying there were no drones or big balloons, just the two of them.

"It's been a very happy meeting. We're thrilled, we couldn't be happier," she said.

She also admitted that Lavender is a traditionalist and asked her father for permission before proposing. "Of course, he's a gentleman," she said.

When asked about how far off the nuptials will be, Armytage said there will be no rush, with her sister currently located overseas.

Sam Armytage flashed her ring on Sunrise on Tuesday morning. Picture: Channel 7

The details come after the news host announced the news on Instagram on Monday.

"What a year," she wrote, showing off her diamond engagement ring.

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the 43-year-old on her news.

"Ahhhmazing! Congratulations," wrote Rebecca Judd.

unrise weather presenter Sam Mac wrote: "So great to see some happy news."

He added that Armytage's golden retriever Banjo should have official duties in the wedding ceremony.

"Banjo for ring bearer duties, calling it early."

It is just over a year since the couple met at Skye Leckie's lavish birthday bash in the Southern Highlands last May.\

The pair bunkered down together during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Instagram

The intensely private pair have been careful to keep their romance out of the public eye although we're listed as two of Who magazine's Sexiest People for 2019.

Then, they said they shared a love of horses and a quiet life in the country.

"His eyes were the first thing I saw," Armytage said at the time, adding that "there was a connection" between the pair instantly when they were introduced by friends.

Lavender, 60, is a former farmer based in the Southern Highlands who now rehomes, retrains and breeds thoroughbred horses.

Sam Armitage at the Soldier On Black Tie Gala Event last year. Picture: Damian Shaw

One of the attractions for Armytage was the fact he is not part of "the media circus".

"He doesn't care what people think of him, which I admire greatly," she said. "He's very decent, very honest. I love that he's so modest."

Of Armytage, Lavender told Who: "She had a sparkle in her eye. She has a quick wit, a terrific sense of humour. I think a lot of the people who are in show business are a bit flouncy. I've seen a few celebrities in public - it's not always attractive."

Armytage is based out of her Bondi home during the week when filming Sunrise and on weekends at Lavender's 40-hectare Southern Highlands property.

"Richard is a fabulous rider," she said.

"I rode as a kid and did pony club and didn't get on a horse for about 20 years. I'm getting back into it. I'm a little bit more nervous than I used to be. When you're a kid, you don't think about hurting yourself.

"I'm a bit more wary than I used to be."

Sam Armytage posts a selfie with her dog. Picture: Instagram

Lavender is understood to have proposed at his country home a few weeks ago with the couple keeping the news a secret until they told close family and friends.

"They haven't set a date yet," a friend told The Daily Telegraph. "They just want to enjoy this happy time first."

Others to congratulate the pair include Rebecca Gibney, Jessica Rowe and The Morning Show host Kylie Gillies.

"Farmer got a wife," Gillies wrote on Instagram. "Biggest congratulations you two. I'm off to google wedding images using horses, hay bales and a tonne of happiness."

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew wrote: "Well, this is hands down the best thing to happen this year."

