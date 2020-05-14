Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A stolen Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.
A stolen Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.
Crime

‘We were trapped’: Elderly couple share shocking ordeal

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
14th May 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An elderly couple were trapped inside their home when a stolen car ploughed into the structure as the slept.

Jeanette and Colin Brock, who lived in the Kirwan home for more than 50 years, woke to a loud "bang" and neighbours calling at them through their window as the juvenile drivers of a stolen Holden Commodore fled.

The car struck a tree before ramming into the corner of their Tapiolas Ave home and nudging the entire structure slightly sideways.

Tyres had ripped up the front lawn and concrete garden beds were crushed near the impact zone, where chipped bricks was the only evidence of damage to the house.

Damage from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.
Damage from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.

Despite the lack of damage, the impact forced their doorways to become off-centre and left them trapped inside the home until police could get them out.

Mrs Brock spoke with the Townsville Bulletin this morning, saying the car ploughed into the dining room where they would usually enjoy their breakfast.

"There was police and emergency services everywhere … but we didn't see anyone driving the car," she said.

Tyre tracks from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.
Tyre tracks from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.

The Brocks said they were lucky to not be injured as they soaked in the reality of the situation over a coffee on their back veranda this morning.

They were no stranger to crime, with Mr Brock saying they had been broken into four times.

"We lock everything up. The car, the house … we make sure everything is safe," he said.

Mrs Brock was well aware of the city's juvenile crime saying the laws needed to be stricter.

"The police work very hard … but a lot of these children don't come from good homes," she said.

The Brocks were surrounded by family today as they dealt with police and their insurance agency to find out the extent of damage to their home.

Three youths, both male and female, are still at large. Police are still investigating.

Originally published as 'We were trapped': Elderly couple share shocking ordeal

More Stories

crime elderly couple queensland crime stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say on what arts, cultural events you want to see

        premium_icon Have your say on what arts, cultural events you want to see

        Council News Arts and culture are a major focus of the Somerset Regional Council, who plan to grow this focus further in coming months.

        ’Don’t expect much’: Weather forecast for today, weekend

        premium_icon ’Don’t expect much’: Weather forecast for today, weekend

        Weather After the chance of a storm this afternoon, the weekend is looking windy and...

        Business leader warns export bans threaten whole community

        premium_icon Business leader warns export bans threaten whole community

        Business A Kilcoy business leader has warned the impacts of Chinese export bans could have...

        ‘We’ve dodged a bullet’: Chambers praise town's resilience

        premium_icon ‘We’ve dodged a bullet’: Chambers praise town's resilience

        Business Business leaders say the virus impact has been a ‘mixed bag’