We want action: Flood victims’ plea to the state government

Jenny Kunde and Naomi Mason have launched a petition calling for the State Government not to appeal the courts decision on the 2011 flood class action. Picture: Rob Williams

FLOOD victims celebrating the news of last week's class action results have put together a petition calling for the State Government not to pursue an appeal against the court's decision.

Naomi Mason's property was destroyed when flood waters inundated her home in Vernor, near Lowood. She lived less than eight kilometres downstream from the Wivenhoe Dam gates.

Ms Mason said it took more than two months to clean-up the mud and mess left by flood waters.

"As a result of the flood event, I not only lost everything I owned, I was homeless, I had lost my job, I didn't have anything," she said.

"I did not imagine that I would be so catastrophically affected.

"I was stuck in emergency accommodation with my animals for nearly 8 weeks."

After more than 15 months of hearings, 2100 pages of testimony and 26,000 documents, the Queensland Government, along with Seqwater and Sunwater, were last week found to have exacerbated the flooding that destroyed thousands of houses.

Ms Mason said she experienced mixed emotions after hearing the court's ruling.

"It was just an extreme feeling of elation. I was a little bit teary. It was relief. I think anger and frustration," she said.

"Everybody in the area knew what had happened with the management of the dams.

"I'm angry and frustrated that it has taken so long for this to come to a conclusion, only for it to likely be challenged."

Jenny Kunde is also one of more than 6000 people who took part in the class action. She said her property was completely submerged by the Bremer River.

"We got flooded entirely, it went over the roof of the house," she said.

"The layer of mud over the property was just insane, there was just a thick layer of mud over absolutely everything."

The pair has called on others to sign their petition, with hopes of gaining as many signatures as there are members of the class action.

"I feel there's a just cause for such a petition. I also feel that we live in a democratic society and the people who represent us in parliament have a right to hear what we have to say," Ms Mason said.

"They also have to remedy the situation as best as they can. It was unfortunate mistake, and nobody disagrees with that. But with a mistake comes consequences and actions and we just want action."

Click here to sign the petition.