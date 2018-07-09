'We paid $800 for our dog's birthday party'

Daisy knows then it's her big day. Picture: supplied.

Daisy knows then it's her big day. Picture: supplied.

HANNAH Marcotto and her fiancé Jo haven't yet had children-but they absolutely love their dogs. So much so, they estimate to have spent up to $800 on their eldest dog Daisy's second birthday.

The event took months of planning and preparation-but all of that is worth it to see the excitement on their pup's face.

"She seems to know it's her birthday. I know it sounds silly, but she really does know," Hannah told Kidspot.

"We'll take her upstairs, then one of us will go down and put the decorations up."

"When Daisy gets to the bottom of the stairs and sees we've made a fuss, she starts jumping around and wagging her tail."

"She takes the presents off the table, and starts opening them with her mouth, paws and teeth!"

The lucky pupper's party included a hand-made carrot cake, banana and peanut butter cake with her name on it, bandanas, balloons, little party plates with puppy snacks, bacon bubbles for her to chase, presents all wrapped up for her to open, home-made doggy ice-cream and a roast dinner-all dog-friendly, of course.

The birthday girl had the best day. Picture: supplied.

Daisy was then treated to a toy store trip to be spoiled even more.

"She had an 'it's my birthday' badge on, and everyone was wishing her a happy birthday."

"It was adorable! We were so shocked that so many people loved it."

"She's like a little local celebrity where we live-everybody knows her."

Daisy is a Staffordshire bull terrier who shares the house with her adopted sister Chyna, who is half Staffy, and half American bulldog-and their owners can't sing enough of their praises.

"Daisy is genuinely the most affectionate and loving dog I've ever known," Hannah said.

"She's so clever, and knows exactly what the rules of the house are."

"She'll even chase Chyna around the house, barking in her face, if she's doing something wrong!"

"Chyna's definitely the cheekier of the two-she's very talkative."

"Together, they're adorable, very playful and spend hours each day chasing each other around and playing."

Chyna is set to celebrate her first birthday in August-an event Hannah and Jo have already started planning with much excitement.

Daisy's Christmas haul. Picture: supplied.

"We look forward to it more than our birthdays!" Hannah said.

But it's not just birthdays the lucky pair celebrate-it's also Christmas and Halloween, with an average month of food and toys (without an event) costing their human parents up to $500. Hannah and Jo say it's all worth it to see their excitement and happiness.

After falling in love after meeting at work, Hannah and Jo have been together for almost four years. In November 2016, the pair got engaged at Disney Land, and plan on marrying in the next couple of years-and intend to have children of their own.

"We're planning to have a baby. Being same-sex obviously makes it much harder though, so our pups get loved like our babies too!"

"Even when we do have a human baby, they'll still get the same amount of attention."

"We love them."

This article appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.