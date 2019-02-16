WE NEED IT: Mayor calls for rail link to be prioritised

EXCITING TIMES: Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the Lockyer Valley community needed a proposed rail link between Toowoomba and Ipswich.

EXCITING TIMES: Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the Lockyer Valley community needed a proposed rail link between Toowoomba and Ipswich. Dominic Elsome

VITAL rail links and a revamped Warrego highway are on the cards for the region as part of a multi-billion dollar infrastructure plan.

The TransformingSEQ infrastructure blue-print was proposed by the Council of Mayors South East Queensland, which includes the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regional councils.

The blue print highlights 35 opportunities that could be considered as part of a future City Deal for South East Queensland.

Included in the infrastructure blitz are proposals for upgrading the Warrego Highway and improving bus services in the Lockyer Valley region.

However the headline proposal for the region is a passenger rail link between Toowoomba and Ipswich.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said the council would be lobbying for the rail project to be prioritised, as the community had been desperate for a rail link for years.

"Our community needs it," she said.

In a major boost for the proposed blue-print, the federal government announced last week they would begin negotiations with the state government on funding arrangements for a South East Queensland City Deal.

Cr Milligan said it is a "very exciting time" for the region, and said government collaboration like this proposal was needed to combat the issues facing the south east.

"It's about all three levels of government being responsible and working together," Cr Milligan said.

"Mayors across South East Queensland have been wanting this for a very long time."

She said while the cost of the plan was high, with population booming in region governments couldn't afford not to invest.

"It's about people being bold and brave now," she said.

"Let's make some decisions and let's invest."

Cr Milligan also called for the federal opposition to commit to negotiations should they win the May election.

Reader poll Would you use a train service from the Lockyer Valley to Brisbane or Toowoomba? Yes

No Vote View Results

What do you think, would you use a rail service to travel to Toowoomba and Ipswich? Vote in our weekly reader poll below: