We must diversify to build sustainable economy: Cook

AFTER selling his family business, Deputy Mayor Jason Cook says he has the time and energy to fully commit himself to the council.

The first-term councillor hopes to remain in the chair after March 28 and said there was plenty of unfinished business he wanted to complete.

“We worked hard in the last four years to get the confidence of the community back,” Cr Cook said.

“I think we’ve done that, but there’s still a lot of stuff to do.”

He said one of the key challenges for the council was ensuring the region was economically sustainable, and believed change was needed.

“I think we’ve got to have a look at our diversity, diversifying our industry,” he said.

“We need to get other industries here, away from the farming.

“If we weren’t so reliant on the farmers … the ebbs and flows wouldn’t be as harsh on the whole community.”

He said his commonsense and back-to-basics approach to council had benefited him in the past four years, as had his 20 years of local business experience.

“In my view, council is a business – it’s a big business and it’s got to be treated as a business,” he said.

“This local government culture has to change into a business culture.”

Cr Cook said paying down more than $11 million in debt had been the biggest achievement for the council in the past term, and said finances would remain a key focus in the coming years.

“You’ve got to put that money away for a rainy day,” he said.

“All of those floods and everything are going to happen again, at some point, so you need to get your business structure set up and be putting that money away.”