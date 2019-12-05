‘We make so much money playing dress-ups’

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars are ready to take on Australia with the biggest names in the franchise heading our way for the Werq The World tour.

RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Yvie Oddly and Plastique Tiara expect up to half their audience to be under 18 when they tour Australia in February.

The world famous drag queens are in town for a brief stop ahead of the RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World tour that kicks off in Perth on February 4 with shows in Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane before they play Sydney's State Theatre on the 14th of the month.

"My favourite is the straight dads who bring their five 10-year-old kids to the show," Tiara, whose real name is Duke Tran Nguyen, told Confidential.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Winner Yvie Oddly and fan favourite Plastique Tiara in Sydney. Picture: Rohan Kelly

"It is just incredible to see how things have changed because growing up I didn't know that was a thing.

"If only I had that growing up, it would have been incredible for me, so I am just glad people are accepting drag and people are just seeing us as an example of something their kids could look up to because I would never have thought that before."

Tiara competed on the latest 11th season of RuPaul's Drag Race alongside Oddly, who took home the series title.

They'll be joined on stage in February by some of the biggest names in the franchise, including Violet Chachki, Monet X Change, Asia O'Hara, Aquaria, Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls.

RuPaul for hit international TV show, RuPaul's Drag Race.

Parents can relax though as there won't be any embarrassing audience participation moments if they do come along.

"We get plenty of kids, pretty close to half of the audiences that we've performed for so far are people 18 and under, because they can see this really cool gorgeous art form and for the first time in society it is not something that is being pushed away," Oddly explained.

"Gays actually only make up a percentage of the people that come to our show. You see people across every age, every gender and sexuality coming to our shows and a lot of what we see is the housewife with kids who found some power in our ability to be able to express ourselves and wants to grab that and take some home for herself."

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly and fan favourite Plastique Tiara. Picture: Rohan Kelly

Oddly worked in a fast food burger restaurant before her drag career took off while Tiara was a hair stylist.

Together, they have more than two million followers on Instagram combined.

"We make so much money. It is incredible how much we make just playing dress ups around the world," Tiara said.

"We are just so lucky that we somehow made it on television because right before I was a hair stylist and I would make what I did in a month what I do performing now in a day. Before I would work for free, I would work for food, I would just work for tips you know."