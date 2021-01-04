‘We feel free’: Melbourne holidaymakers enjoy GC

WHILE locations across Australia are battling COVID-19 outbreaks, Surfers Paradise was booming on Sunday with tourists hitting the Glitter Strip to catch some sun, sales and surf.

Melburnians Brett McManus, 25, and Kayla Frater, 23, were two of many tourists who were out and about in the tourism hub, with the couple landing on the Gold Coast in the morning.

Brett McManus 25 and Kayla Frater 23 from Melbourne enjoying themselves on Surfers Paradise Beach. Photograph : Jason O'Brien



While the pair worried their time on the Gold Coast might be cut short due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Dr Jeannette Young announced she wouldn't recommend changing the border status in Queensland and would reassess the decision on January 8.

Dr Young made the decision to stay open to Victoria on Sunday afternoon.



"Getting away from all the COVID stuff is really good. It's so nice being in an atmosphere that is normal," Ms Frater said.

"The lockdowns aren't too bad at the moment in Melbourne but it's starting to get bad again.

"We wanted to get out and get away from it all. We feel free."

The couple enjoyed the hot temperatures on Surfers Paradise beach and Mr McManus said the trip had been planned since the borders were announced to be opening.

"It's a lot more relaxed here than Melbourne. We can just kick back and enjoy it," he said.

The beaches weren't the only areas packed on the Coast with many of the city's surf clubs busier than ever.

Staff at Surfers Paradise's Northcliffe Surf Club revealed they'd been forced to turn away bookings on Sunday.

Scenes in Surfers Paradise as a large number of people visit the Beach and Cavill Avenue . Photograph : Jason O'Brien



"We've actually been doing really well, we always get a lot of support from our members," venue manager Millie Spence said.

"We were fine from the get-go when we opened back up.

"It's a bit hard because we're restricted, we have to turn away a lot of people, but (other than that) it's pretty on par with previous years."

Melbourne holidaymakers enjoy GC