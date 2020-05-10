Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne to fight against the lockdown
Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne to fight against the lockdown
News

'We don't consent': Dramatic scenes at anti-lockdown protest

by Stephanie Bedo
10th May 2020 2:31 PM

Anti-lockdown and anti-vax protesters have caused chaos in Melbourne today.

Police have been forced to detain several people at Parliament House as they chant, "arrest Bill Gates".

The protesters believe coronavirus is a conspiracy and connected to 5G, and they're against vaccinations and lockdown restrictions.

coronaviruspromo

 

One woman, who claims to be a teacher, said she had evidence the virus was created in the 70s.

Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Picture: AAP
Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Picture: AAP

"They want to force a global microchip of humans and mandatory vaccination, it's all written in the New Testament," she told the crowd, according to the Herald Sun.

"We do not consent."

Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,

Conspiracy theorists believe Gates is connected to the pandemic.

Victoria has some of the toughest restrictions in place in Australia and the state is yet to announce any easing of measures, despite other states moving to do so following national cabinet on Friday.

A police officer confronts a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
A police officer confronts a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,

More Stories

anti-lockdown protests coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High school’s generous donation to local RSL

        premium_icon High school’s generous donation to local RSL

        Education A Lockyer Valley high school has made a generous donation of money and metalwork to their local RSL.

        WINNER: They don’t just fix cars, they live and breathe them

        premium_icon WINNER: They don’t just fix cars, they live and breathe them

        Business Your votes have crowned the region's best mechanic business.

        Baby born at Gatton Hospital in time for Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Baby born at Gatton Hospital in time for Mother’s Day

        News Gatton Hospital doesn’t have many births, but this year, a special delivery was...

        Cafe and conference centre closed by council

        premium_icon Cafe and conference centre closed by council

        Council News Lockyer Valley Regional Council has made the difficult decision to cease operating...