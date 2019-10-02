Menu
NOT YET: There's a few more hurdles to go before a water park is approved for Gatton.
News

We apologise: Water park not approved, needs further DA

Dominic Elsome
by
2nd Oct 2019 4:56 PM

IT'S not the news we wanted to deliver ahead of a 40 degree weekend in the Lockyer Valley, however the Gatton Star needs to apologise for an error made on the front of today's paper and in a story online.

Reporting on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council meeting of September 25, we wrote that the council had granted a preliminary approval of an expansion to the existing Gatton Caravan Park.

This is correct.

However the expansion proposed was to include worker accommodation for 120 people, 33 additional caravan sites and a water park.

What we wrongly published, was that the council had approved the water park.

The council, in discussing the expansion of the caravan park, dealt with the water park separately, saying later that further development applications were necessary for this element of the expansion.

The workers accommodation at Gatton Caravan Park will consist of six short-term accommodation buildings, five bedrooms, a lounge room and a patio area.

Gatton Star

