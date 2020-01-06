Watson finds a furrever home after a miracle recovery

After more 419 days of surgeries, treatment and foster care Watson the American Staffie-cross was ready for adoption. He was found in Bloomsbury, Mackay after he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the face.

WITH a permanent wink on his face and a big droopy smile, the dog that captured the hearts of the region has finally found his forever home.

Watson, a young American Staffie-cross, was found in November 2018 brutally injured after being shot twice in the face and leg.

The pup was taken from Bloomsbury, 90km north of Mackay, to Orchid Valley Veterinary Surgery, and later transferred to the RSPCA Veterinary hospital in Brisbane.

RSPCA Queensland released this image of Watson the American Staffie-cross found in Bloomsbury, Mackay after he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the face.

After more than 419 days of surgeries, treatment and foster care, RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said "this beloved, goofy, trucker-snoring weirdo was finally ready for adoption".

Watson the American Staffie-cross during his recovery.

Mother-daughter duo Lauren Simcock and Tracey Simcock were looking for a dog to add to their family since losing a past rescue dog to cancer at age 13.

After visiting the centre, Mr Beatty said the family soon fell in love with Watson.

"He followed her (Lauren) as she walked, rubbing against the cage for pats and all the attention he could possibly get," he said.

After an hour of entertaining the Simcocks with his somersaulting and water-loving sprints, Mr Beatty said "he quickly had her (Lauren) in the paw of his hand".

The Simcocks checked with their vet before rushing into the lifelong commitment and returned the next day to adopt Watson.

RSPCA Queensland released this image of Watson the American Staffie-cross with his new owners Tracey Simcock, left, and Lauren Simcock. In November 2018 Watson found in Bloomsbury, Mackay after he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the face.

After such a long and heartbreaking recovery, Mr Beatty said the news of Watson's adoption was met with hugs, pats and celebrations around the RSPCA's Brisbane campus.

Watson has found his home in Hillcrest, in west Brisbane, complete with a clamshell pool and a loving family, Mr Beatty said.