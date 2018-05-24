Waterwise bushfood alternatives

THE revival of the citrus industry in Grantham beckons - It's citrus, but not as you know it.

Flora 4 Fauna founder and Grantham resident Kemp Killerby says there are native Australia food sources that would grow like crazy in places like Grantham and are just waiting to be rediscovered and utilised.

Mr Killerby, who grew up in the viticultural industry, has been growing plants ever since he can remember. He has worked with the Department of Agriculture in plant breeding research and development, studied, practiced and adapted his own type of permaculture for over two decades and was mentored by an Indigenous Australian Elder, Dr. Noel Nannup, who expanded his knowledge and understanding of native Australian bushfoods, bush medicine, indigenous Australian philosophy, culture and religion. He was also taught how to read the signs in the landscape to find water, bushfood and places of cultural significance.

Recently relocating Flora 4 Fauna from Brisbane to Grantham, Mr. Killerby discovered how well these highly beneficial native crops grew after planting trial plots on a 2.5 acre property.

"According to the older locals we have spoken to and from the historical records, we understand that Grantham used to be a citrus town, back in the day”, Mr Killerby said.

"We are on a hill comprised of soil from a degraded sandstone plateau and are growing three types of native citrus, finger limes, round limes and desert limes very effectively

"We've only had them in for a few months but they are already growing well. We primarily rely on rainfall and if it doesn't rain we top up each plant with about half a litre of water (from our tanks) a week.”

Red centre limes, ripening on the tree, also grow easily in the Grantham area Francis Witsenhuysen

Mr Killerby relayed how valuable native food crops can be.

"According to the news reports, there are people on the border ranges who are already selling finger limes to Japan for about $40,000 a tonne,” he said.

"Fruits like desert limes are an ideal alternative horticultural crop for the Lockyer Valley with huge potential. They can grow with very little water and produce a high value crop that can fetch up to $170.00 per kilogram for various add on products.

"If people got serious about producing high value crops, plants like desert limes would be a natural one to start with.”

According to Mr Killaby, growing native limes requires little more than digging a hole and planting it.

"Once they are established you don't have to do very much to them, unlike exotic citrus,” he said.

"Depending on the environment they are growing in, native limes will take about three to four years to start bearing fruit.”

Flora 4 Fauna is a community-based educational service is dedicated to the regeneration of the environment by supplying the community with native Australian bushfood and fauna attracting host plants.

"We formed Flora 4 Fauna in response to all the tree clearing that's been going on in South East Queensland recently,” Mr Killerby said.

Mr Killerby will run an open day of the Grantham property in the future. Francis Witsenhuysen

While there is no formal membership for Flora 4 Fauna, Mr Killerby said the aim is to get people actively participating in doing something positive for surrounding native flora and fauna and to adopt the principles and practises of environmental sustainability into their daily lives.

"Our primary focus is to highlight all the positives about our native Australian plants, especially the bushfoods and medicinal plants and let people know that there's a lot more to the greenery that surrounds them then they may think,” he said.

"Once people realise what's in the bush, their desire to preserve it increases”!

With its relocation from Brisbane to Grantham in August last year, Flora 4 Fauna continues to host well-attended bushfood and biodiversity focused talks and tours in and around the local area and South-East Queensland as a whole. For those interested in learning more about the native flora and fauna of the local area, Flora 4 Fauna's annual Lockyer Valley - Bushfood & Biodiversity Eco Tour is one not to be missed.

For more information on Flora 4 Fauna's events, head to the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Flora4FaunaQLD/

Alternatively, you can email: flora4faunaqld@gmail.com