Waterlea to host Autumn Fest activities

WATERLEA, the home of families and friendship, will host its Autumn Fest tomorrow (Saturday).

From 3pm to 7pm, Autumn Fest, at Walloon, will provide an opportunity for families, friends and neighbours to get together for food, fun and conversation.

There will be plenty of entertainment, including kids activities, live music, giant outdoor games, food trucks, and a village market.

For the children, there will be a giant slide, jumping castle and baby animal petting zoo; along with the complimentary goodie bags for the first 200 kids to arrive.

Adults will love the Chill Out Zone to relax and enjoy live music.

There are giant outdoor games to play for young and old. Tables and chairs are set up or bring a picnic blanket.

Regional artisans will be selling their hand-made wares at the Waterlea market.

Food trucks serving up tacos and burgers plus sweets and coffee will be available to purchase.

Event Details

What: Autumn Fest by Waterlea

Where: Captain John Rea Park, Waterlea, 2-62 Rohl Road, Walloon

When: Saturday, May 11, 3pm to 7pm