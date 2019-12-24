Watering hole draws locals with pizzas, pints and pinot

CHEERS: The Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar's revamp with a liquor licence has gone off with a bang for locals.

CHEERS: The Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar's revamp with a liquor licence has gone off with a bang for locals.

THERE is no reason to leave the Ma Ma Creek community now the small town has its very own watering hole.

In the months following the Ma Ma Creek Store’s change-of-hands, husband and wife duo Alan and Debra Wallis have given the place a total revamp, while retaining the perks of a convenience store.

With the concept of a 1950s milk bar driving the vision, an interior reupholstery transformed the store and it has been dubbed the Ma Ma Creek Milk Bar.

Most recently, the venue welcomed a liquor licence, meaning visitors can enjoy a glass of beer or wine with their meals.

Ms Wallis said the pair’s background in hotels inspired them to secure the licence.

“We felt it would offer another social outlet, particularly for the locals, and save them having to go all the way into town,” Ms Wallis said.

“They can have a glass of wine or a can of beer while they’re having their meal.”

She said the bar had already been a hit with those travelling through the area as well as those leaving nearby.

“We’ve had pretty good feedback – just the other night on pizza night, we had a couple come in and say what we’ve done here is marvellous,” she said.

“They were locals and it was the first time they had been here.”

Though the venue is licensed from 10am, most visitors popped in to have a drink with dinner.

Ms Wallis said she noticed Friday and Saturday night pizza was starting to become a habit for some diners.

“Our licence is from 10am until midnight but, realistically, Friday and Saturday nights are the nights people were more likely to go out and have a drink,” she said.