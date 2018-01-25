Water will keep flowing for Toogoolawah Golf Club

VITAL: Toogoolawah Golf Club has established a second bore to manage its water situation.

VITAL: Toogoolawah Golf Club has established a second bore to manage its water situation. Contributed

GOLF: When Toogoolawah received only about 50 per cent of its annual average rainfall in 2016, the entire town felt the repercussions.

The Toogoolawah Golf Club was no different, with dry conditions meaning the club almost ran completely out of water to irrigate the course.

The club has two dams for water storage that rely on run-off water, with one dam supplied by bore water.

Both dams were almost empty and the bore was bone dry.

Course director Trevor Friedrich said the situation was looking bleak for the club.

"As a result we could not water tees and our greens started to lose grass,” Mr Friedrich said.

"Quite simply we were looking at a poor undernourished golf course which would inevitably lead to less playing members, less income, fewer volunteers, and the beginning of a vicious spiral to becoming a non-viable club.”

With funding from the RACQ Foundation to the tune of more than $12,000, the club has established a second bore to supply water to one of the dams.

It will give the club added security during future periods without rain.

"As a consequence of the additional water supply we are now in a much better position to be able manage our water availability should we have a repeat of the 2016 conditions,” Mr Friedrich said.

He said the club, which was established in 1927, was essential to the fabric of the town and keeping it going strong was important for the entire community.

"While it is essentially a golfing facility it is also the venue of many community functions and used by schools for cross-country and sports curricular events,” he said.