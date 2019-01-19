Water trucks urgently needed as emergency unfolds

SUPPLIES DWINDLING: Truckies are rallying to help a small NSW town in crisis.

Warren Lynam

RESIDENTS in the drought-stricken Northern NSW town of Walgett need your help, big-hearted truckie Gordy Parsons says.

With the Darling River running dangerously low, the tireless tipper driver says the only way to get fresh, affordable drinking water into the area is by truck.

He's calling on trucking colleagues to join him in donating their time, skills and equipment to alleviate what many locals are calling a crisis.

"We have to get some water out there because the government isn't doing anything," Gordy said.

"I'm making a good living at the moment but would gladly give up my time to help out."

Gordy has linked with well-known activist and long-time friend Albert Hartnett to help the community, which sits near a popular trucking route between Brisbane and Adelaide.

Walgett is making do at present with an emergency supply of bore water but one recent report claims its sodium levels exceed Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.

"We have to get the message out there to the wider Australian public and make them more aware of what kind of state of emergency the western districts and Murray-Darling River system is in at the moment," Albert said.

"This isn't just only our communities. You're looking at both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people who are suffering through this crisis and no one is putting their hand up."

If you can help truck fresh water to the town phone Gordy on 0488 033 741 or Albert on 0424 840 993.

Albert says he has a water supplier in Northern NSW who is willing to help out.