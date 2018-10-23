Water truck latest target for vehicle thieves

A water truck similar to one depicted here was stolen in Coominya recently.

LOWOOD police are looking for information in relation to a break and enter at Coominya on the weekend.

A water cart truck with a white cab with sign-writing on the side relating to the hire company was stolen from the property.

Lowood Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said other incidents have also recently occurred in the Lowood and Fernvale areas involving theft from vehicles.

"It is important that people lock their cars, remove valuables from sight, be vigilant, and contact PoliceLink with information or to report crimes," he said. "

A lot of such crimes are opportunistic, where offenders prey on easy targets such as unlocked vehicles."

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.

