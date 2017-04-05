Water supply has doubled at Lake Dyer

WIDESPREAD rainfall has dumped about five percent of usable water into Atkinsons Dam, but much more is needed before it can be re-opened for irrigation.

Receiving the best summer rainfall since 2013, Atkinson's Dam turf farmer Greg Banff said an additional inch or two would go a long way to keep the creeks flowing.

"We need follow up water into the catchment of Buaraba Creek to keep the catchment going,” Mr Banff said.

"If we could get a bit of rain every week or so to Keep the creeks flowing, that's all we would need.

"Another 75mm in a storm is what we're looking for.”

Despite a solid 190mm falling on his farm, Mr Banff said it was likely irrigation would re-commence by the end of the week if no follow up rain was recorded.

"It's nice beautiful rain but it needs some follow up,” he said.

Seqwater have been unable to supply water from Atkinson and Bill Gunn dams since the beginning of 2016.

And Lake Clarendon has not had enough capacity to supply water for irrigators since April 2016.

However, according to Seqwater spokesperson Liz Kearins some sections of the Morton Vale pipeline have had access to some water from Lake Clarendon.

Ms Kearins said the seven-day catchment average rainfall for the Lockyer catchment was 126mm.

The storage levels at Bill Gunn Dam doubled thanks to the low-pressure system which hit the region, increasing the levels from 9% to 18.1%.

Similarly, Atkinson Dam and Lake Clarendon also had capacity increases to 9.4% and 11% respectively.

"Divisions from Laidley Creek to Lake Dyer and Bill Gunn Dam are governed by operational rules under legislation to supply irrigation water to the Central Lockyer Irrigation Scheme,” Ms Kearins said.

"Diversions to the dam were initiated under these rules when flows in Laidley Creek were sufficient to fill the weirs along the creek.”

Ms Kearins said the weirs were part of the overall scheme and irrigators relied on this water to operate their farms the same way they had since the inception of the irrigation scheme.

Despite local irrigators concerns water inlets were blocked, Ms Kearins assured local farmers, inlets were clear for water to pass through.