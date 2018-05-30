Water security, rail project top topics of discussion

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan took advantage of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's quick pit-stop into Gatton two weeks ago to discuss hot button issues affecting the region.

The two topics on the agenda; water security and the Inland Rail project.

Mr Turnbull held a press conference in Gatton to promote the benefits the federal budget would bring to the agricultural industry, in particular the $51.3 million pegged for exports, on May 18.

"It was a great opportunity to speak to the Prime Minister... and actually put our hand up and say we need some help,” Cr Milligan said.

While Cr Milligan praised the community consultations being undertaken by ARTC in regards to Inland Rail, she used the opportunity with Mr Turnbull to raise residents' concerns regarding the project and the need for other options to be seriously considered.

There was also the chance to discuss funding for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative.

The group have applied to the state government for a $1.4 million grant through MIPP2 to support the preparation of a business case for the project and Cr Milligan estimated the total cost could be around $300 million.

"I left there feeling really positive that something will come out of it,” she said.

"There was a real sense of acknowledgement, how valuable the Lockyer Valley - our region - is.”

She praised the boost to exports provided by the budget.

"What that means is we could actually increase our export opportunities by a third, which would be like another $640 million,” she said.