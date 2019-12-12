Menu
QUESTION TIME: Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald is taking steps to learn more about the community.
News

Water remains key fight for politician, farmers

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Dec 2019 10:00 AM

IF THE number of visitors to leave his office happy is anything to go by, State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald can say the year has been a good one.

When looking back on 2019, Mr McDonald can safely say every person to walk through his door with a problem this year has left with some form of solution.

On a bigger level, the fight for water was a success in Jim’s book.

“With every person who has come through this office, we’ve been able to find them some kind of assistance,” Mr McDonald said.

“Whether it be rates relief, whether it be electricity, water, cash grants, bills paid.”

“We’ve had a pretty good year in terms of achieving things we didn’t think were possible,” he said.

“The number one of that is the fight for water.”

He said the water resource plan which was delivered by the state government last year was set to allocate water to farms in the Central Lockyer region.

“It was based on flawed, inaccurate data from broken meters and we successfully overturned that decision,” he said.

“That was a really positive outcome – we assisted the Lockyer Water Users Forum and farmers with that fight.”

Another feat of which Mr McDonald was proud, was the number of projects he was able to help allocate funding to.

“In terms of grants, we’ve assisted with an addition $5.6 million of federal funding and $2.4 million in state and local funding for more than 80 projects,” he said.

“Projects from everything ranging from additional road safety through to small environmental and community grants.”

Gatton Star

