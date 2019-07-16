Water plan to be presented to irrigators, community

KEY developments in the Draft Moreton Water Resource Plan will be delivered to the community on Tuesday night, ready for consideration by irrigators.

At a community forum, the Lockyer Water Users Forum will outline key principles to ensure a farming future for the region.

The meeting comes after a draft of the plan was found wanting by industry experts earlier this year, which if implemented, would have caused damage to local households and the agricultural industry.

Forum chair Paul Emmerson said the forum had been working with Department of Natural Resources, Energy and Mines manager to re-write the principles that will be used in the new plan.

"We have been at it every week, one on one with the department, trying to find a mutual solution on the key issues," he said.

Last time irrigators met in February to view the results, the report highlighted errors in the modelling and metering data used to develop the plan.

The presentation for the new amended Draft Moreton Resource Water plan will be held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on Tuesday, July 23, from 6pm to 8pm.

Irrigators, business owners and members of the community are all welcome to attend.

Meeting details

When: Tuesday, July 23

Where: Lockyer Cultural Centre

Time: 6pm to 8pm