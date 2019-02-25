Menu
Water plan findings to be announced

Ali Kuchel
by
25th Feb 2019 2:40 PM

FINDINGS from the draft Moreton Resource Plan Consultants review will be presented at a community meeting on Tuesday.

The impacts of the plan, hydrology modelling and science underpinning water allocations for the Central Lockyer irrigators was made possible with more than $66,000 raised from the community to engage independent consultants.

Since the Department of Natural Resources and Mines proposed the draft plan, more than 1200 signatures have been collected in support of the consultants' findings and recommendations.

Lockyer Water Users Forum chairman Paul Emmerson said the meeting would give everyone an opportunity to see "what they got for their money".

"We have achieved some significant milestones in a very short period of time," he said.

The meeting will be held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on Tuesday, February 26, from 5-7pm.

