Water donations a lifeline for struggling farmers

GOOD PEOPLE: Rotary Club of Archerfield has been organising water runs for suffering farmers in the Lockyer Valley.

STRUGGLING cattle farmers have been given a lifeline, with a community group delivering water to those in desperate need.

With little rain on the horizon, the act of generosity is proving to be vital for some farmers.

Ropely farmer Graeme Becker is heavily involved in the farming community, and helping to organise water delivers for those who needed it most.

He said the situation for cattle producers in the region was desperate.

“We’re in a situation here … where if you don't get out of bed and go looking for food for your animals – they’re going to starve,” Mr Becker said.

“We don’t want hand outs but that’s the way it is, there a lot of desperate people out there.”

The Rotary Club of Archerfield have answered the call.

President George Deen has previous organised hay and water runs to Stanthorpe, Warwick and other areas of Western Queensland.

Late last month he drove a water truck from Brisbane to Blenheim to deliver 21,000 litres of free water to two families in dire straights.

Mr Becker said the donations had been “tremendous”.

“People have got no money and they need a big drop of water to keep their animals going,” he said.

“They’ll go a few days without feed but they don’t go far with out water.”

Mr Becker and the Rotary Club have so far help three families.

Despite spending long hours each day working to keep his own livestock alive, Mr Becker said he and the club were willing to organise more water runs for those in desperate need for it.

“(Mr Deen) can only do limited supply, but anything is better than nothing,” he said.

Anyone livestock producers desperately short of water can contact Mr Becker on 0419 729 889 from 9am to 10am weekdays.