Water carting operation lashed by councillors

A PITCH to harvest nearly 120ML of water from the Lockyer Valley has been dealt a blow, with the council refusing to give the developer a discount to make it happen.

Using two existing water bores, a new facility in Townson would fill up to a dozen trucks a day under the proposal.

Town planner Allan Van told the Gatton Star the plan was likely to sell the water for bottling.

In July the developer wrote to the Lockyer council requesting the application fee for the project to be slashed by nearly $40,000 to around $4000, claiming it was "excessive".

READ THE FULL STORY HERE